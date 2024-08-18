Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Price Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter worth $37,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

