Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of HTH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. 209,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,144. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

View Our Latest Report on HTH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 91.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.