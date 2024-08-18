Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hilltop Stock Performance
Shares of HTH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. 209,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,144. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Hilltop Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 91.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hilltop
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.