HitBTC Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $180,296.91 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $180,296.91 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HitBTC Token has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

