Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 71,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:HKIT opened at $1.40 on Friday. Hitek Global has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

