Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 71,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hitek Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:HKIT opened at $1.40 on Friday. Hitek Global has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.
About Hitek Global
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hitek Global
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Hitek Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitek Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.