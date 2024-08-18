HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance
HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$49.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.64 million.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HIVE Blockchain Technologies
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.