HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HNI opened at $51.20 on Thursday. HNI has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HNI will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. HNI’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $3,556,070.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,642,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $3,556,070.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,489. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in HNI by 5.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 6.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of HNI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of HNI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

