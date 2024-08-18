Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.08

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and traded as low as $17.76. Holcim shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 40,945 shares traded.

Holcim Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33.

Holcim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.