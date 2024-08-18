Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 55,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price target on Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.01. 10,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,321. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $43,341.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $170,096.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 120.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 140,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

