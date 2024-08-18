Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,091,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $233,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Legacy Trust raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.50. 2,811,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

