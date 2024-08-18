Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of HOPE opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

