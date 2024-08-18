Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,700 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 443,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 228,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $2,393,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 50,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.17. 260,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,838. The company has a market cap of $391.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently -314.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

