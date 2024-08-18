Hoylecohen LLC Acquires New Stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Hoylecohen LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 91.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:GCV traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.71. 71,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

