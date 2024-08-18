Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 50,332,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,558,848. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of -471.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

