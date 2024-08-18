Hoylecohen LLC Invests $226,000 in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Hoylecohen LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amplify High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amplify High Income ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA YYY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 82,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,846. The stock has a market cap of $433.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Amplify High Income ETF Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

