Hoylecohen LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.81. 16,336,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,615,598. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

