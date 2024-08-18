Hoylecohen LLC Sells 425 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RSPT stock remained flat at $36.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 173,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,925. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.