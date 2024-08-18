Hoylecohen LLC Sells 7,097 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.12. The company had a trading volume of 88,620,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,901,848. The company has a market cap of $689.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

