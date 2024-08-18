Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.59. 852,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,823. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

