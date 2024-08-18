HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 101,275 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of HP worth $76,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,472.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after buying an additional 2,120,096 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HP by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,030,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after buying an additional 2,064,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $62,672,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.91. 5,580,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

