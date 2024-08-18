H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. H&R Block updated its FY25 guidance to $5.15-5.35 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.150-5.350 EPS.

HRB opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

