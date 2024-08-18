Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hurco Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Hurco Companies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,166. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.38. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,995.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,915 shares of company stock worth $44,565. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Hurco Companies comprises about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned 0.30% of Hurco Companies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

