Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 13,270,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hut 8

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $588,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hut 8 by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 558,824 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of HUT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. 4,038,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,072. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.