Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Hut 8 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hut 8 Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:HUT opened at C$15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of C$8.35 and a 52-week high of C$28.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.55.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). Hut 8 had a net margin of 156.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. The firm had revenue of C$69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

