Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised Hut 8 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Hut 8 Stock Down 1.3 %
Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). Hut 8 had a net margin of 156.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. The firm had revenue of C$69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hut 8 Company Profile
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
