IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.30% of IDEX worth $45,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDEX by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after buying an additional 555,250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4,080.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 306,221 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,789,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IDEX by 151.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after purchasing an additional 206,345 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,777. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

