iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iLearningEngines Stock Performance
NASDAQ AILEW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,248. iLearningEngines has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82.
iLearningEngines Company Profile
