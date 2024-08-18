iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iLearningEngines Stock Performance

NASDAQ AILEW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,248. iLearningEngines has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82.

iLearningEngines Company Profile

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

