Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 0.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJUN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. 10,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a market cap of $440.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

