Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Holdings Boosted by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1,489.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMAY. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS PMAY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,319 shares. The firm has a market cap of $569.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

