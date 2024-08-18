Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Position Lowered by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,845 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August accounts for 4.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAUG. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,780.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799,183 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

UAUG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.16. 32,343 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $211.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

