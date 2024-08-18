Insider Buying: AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Buys C$72,400.00 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris bought 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00.
Christopher Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,250.00.
- On Monday, June 17th, Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.
AutoCanada Trading Up 1.5 %
TSE ACQ opened at C$14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.20 and a 12 month high of C$27.54.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
