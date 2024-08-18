Insider Buying: AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Buys C$72,400.00 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris bought 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00.

Christopher Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoCanada alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.

AutoCanada Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE ACQ opened at C$14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.20 and a 12 month high of C$27.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACQ. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACQ

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.