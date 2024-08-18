Insider Buying: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,239,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,376,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,923,655.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 251,300 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,674,354.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,850,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in Coupang by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in Coupang by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,246,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

