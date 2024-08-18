Insider Buying: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Purchases $38,550.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Green purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,608.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $175.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 86,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Stories

