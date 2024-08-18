Insider Buying: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Purchases $38,550.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Green purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,608.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Full House Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $175.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.00.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
About Full House Resorts
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.
