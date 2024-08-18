Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $117,038.22 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $117,038.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,132,822.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $32,528.65.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $2,485.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $115,247.44.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,635 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $65,558.80.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,096 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $375,286.56.

On Monday, July 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 376 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $9,306.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 386 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $9,553.50.

On Thursday, July 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 679 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $16,750.93.

On Thursday, July 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,900 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $46,797.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ACR opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a current ratio of 100.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

