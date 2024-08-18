Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $1,072,164.30 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,072,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ingrid Delaet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $145.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

