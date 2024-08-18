Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Sells $155,107.92 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total transaction of $155,107.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,906.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lee Ann Gliha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $111,362.76.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day moving average of $166.07. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

