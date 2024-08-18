Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) CFO Sells $23,880.00 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Thomas Whitford sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $23,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

SAFT stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.17.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $269.78 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after buying an additional 204,218 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1,429.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 113.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

