Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Update

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,954,000 after acquiring an additional 380,362 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,023,000 after acquiring an additional 264,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,116,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,229,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.79.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP opened at $188.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.77. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -343.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.