InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NSPR stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InspireMD by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

