InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Price Performance
NSPR stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About InspireMD
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
