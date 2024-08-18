Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Citigroup

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,434.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth approximately $88,605,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,466,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,748,000 after buying an additional 125,455 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,293,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 140,697 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 708,258 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

