Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.12. 198,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,260. Integer has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $130.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,114 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Integer by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after buying an additional 135,750 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Integer by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

