Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,663,000 after buying an additional 383,496 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,685,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,597,000 after acquiring an additional 73,265 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,348,000 after purchasing an additional 790,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.76. 343,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

