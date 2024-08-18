Integris Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,578 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.8% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 5,669,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,143,843. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.