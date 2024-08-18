International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,250,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 28,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $161,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after buying an additional 8,132,332 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,012,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

International Paper Trading Up 0.4 %

IP stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $47.08. 4,172,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

