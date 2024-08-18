Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 5,200 ($66.39) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.61) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($70.22) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,351 ($68.32).

ITRK opened at GBX 4,740 ($60.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,746 ($47.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,145 ($65.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,771.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,797.14. The stock has a market cap of £7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,494.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 6,736.84%.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

