Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,445 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSJP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 157,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.13.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
