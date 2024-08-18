Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,445 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 157,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

