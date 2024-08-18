Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ remained flat at $23.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 55,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,739. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

