Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1707 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
IMSI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
