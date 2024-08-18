Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Raelipskie Partnership’s 3rd Largest Position

Raelipskie Partnership trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 7.8% of Raelipskie Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $475.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,383,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,031,074. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.69.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

