Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.03. 38,383,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,987,124. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

