Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.5% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,383,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,987,124. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.69.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

