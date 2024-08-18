IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $437.69 million and $4.59 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000879 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,382,607,068 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
